Over 30 people injured in Israel and Qatar following airstrikes

Around 20 people were injured in Qatar as a result of Iranian attacks, according to The Times of Israel, citing Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari, as quoted by Report.

Al-Ansari said more than 100 missiles and dozens of drones were launched toward Qatar, "targeting not only US forces but also commercial, civilian and military infrastructure, including the international airport." He added that two drones were confirmed in specific incidents - one targeting a water reservoir at a power plant in Mesaieed, and another aimed at an energy facility in the industrial city of Ras Laffan. No fatalities have been reported.

According to Al-Ansari, Qatar is not currently engaged in dialogue with Iran.

Separately, 15 people were injured in the Israeli city of Beersheba following Iranian attacks. Reports say an Iranian ballistic missile struck a residential neighborhood in the city.