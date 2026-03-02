Gas prices in Europe jump 20%
Energy
- 02 March, 2026
- 12:24
European gas prices jumped 20% at the opening of exchange trading on Monday amid the joint US-Israeli military operation against Iran, Report informs referring to the London ICE exchange.
The price of April futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands rose to around $470 per 1,000 cubic meters.
Gas prices in Europe are at their highest since late January.
Latest News
12:31
UK government works to evacuate citizens from Middle East, Foreign Secretary saysOther countries
12:24
Gas prices in Europe jump 20%Energy
12:20
Thousands of mines cleared in liberated Azerbaijani territoriesDomestic policy
12:13
Kuwait Defense Ministry: Several American aircraft crashed this morningOther countries
12:06
Italy to review security measures for citizens in Middle EastOther countries
12:05
Over 30 killed in Iran's Fars province following US and Israeli attackRegion
12:01
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss tensions in Middle EastForeign policy
11:58
Media: IDF operation in Lebanon may include ground offensive – UPDATEDOther countries
11:48