    Gas prices in Europe jump 20%

    Energy
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 12:24
    European gas prices jumped 20% at the opening of exchange trading on Monday amid the joint US-Israeli military operation against Iran, Report informs referring to the London ICE exchange.

    The price of April futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands rose to around $470 per 1,000 cubic meters.

    Gas prices in Europe are at their highest since late January.

