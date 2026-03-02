Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Greece deploys two frigates and F-16 fighter jets to Cyprus

    Other countries
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 16:19
    Greece deploys two frigates and F-16 fighter jets to Cyprus

    Greece is deploying two frigates and a pair of F-16 fighter jets to Cyprus to strengthen the island"s security, Greek media reported, citing National Defense Minister Nikos Dendias.

    Report quotes Dendias as saying the decision was made following consultations between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides.

    Dendias emphasized that Greece will support Cyprus" defense capabilities throughout the crisis.

    Under a decision by the government council, the frigate HS Kimon is being dispatched to waters off Cyprus, along with a second Greek frigate equipped with the Centaur counter-drone system. In addition, two F-16 fighter jets are being redeployed to Cyprus to assist in surveillance and reinforce airspace protection.

    The defense minister also said he will travel to Nicosia together with the Chief of the General Staff to coordinate actions.

    Athens is tightening security measures amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following US and Israeli strikes on Iran. A day earlier, a British air base at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus was targeted by an Iranian drone. On March 2, two Iranian drones were intercepted over the base. According to Cypriot authorities, the drones were shot down by British and Cypriot air forces.

    Greece F-16 fighter jets Cyprus
    Yunanıstan Kiprə iki freqat və F-16 qırıcıları göndərir
    Греция направляет на Кипр два фрегата и истребители F-16

    Latest News

    17:10

    Larijani: Iran prepared for prolonged war, unlike US

    Region
    16:57

    CENTCOM: US military death toll from Iran attacks rises to four

    Other countries
    16:55
    Photo

    SOCAR and BP discuss joint participation in projects in third countries

    Energy
    16:42

    Azerbaijan and Moldova foreign ministers to hold talks

    Foreign policy
    16:34

    Mortgage fund allocates new lending limits to banks

    Finance
    16:30

    European gas prices surge above $500 after drone attacks on LNG facilities in Qatar – UPDATED

    Energy
    16:28

    Azerbaijan and Kuwait Foreign Ministers stress importance of de-escalation in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    16:26

    QatarEnergy suspends operations in several cities following Iranian attacks

    Energy
    16:19

    Greece deploys two frigates and F-16 fighter jets to Cyprus

    Other countries
    All News Feed