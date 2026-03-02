Greece deploys two frigates and F-16 fighter jets to Cyprus

Greece is deploying two frigates and a pair of F-16 fighter jets to Cyprus to strengthen the island"s security, Greek media reported, citing National Defense Minister Nikos Dendias.

Report quotes Dendias as saying the decision was made following consultations between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides.

Dendias emphasized that Greece will support Cyprus" defense capabilities throughout the crisis.

Under a decision by the government council, the frigate HS Kimon is being dispatched to waters off Cyprus, along with a second Greek frigate equipped with the Centaur counter-drone system. In addition, two F-16 fighter jets are being redeployed to Cyprus to assist in surveillance and reinforce airspace protection.

The defense minister also said he will travel to Nicosia together with the Chief of the General Staff to coordinate actions.

Athens is tightening security measures amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following US and Israeli strikes on Iran. A day earlier, a British air base at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus was targeted by an Iranian drone. On March 2, two Iranian drones were intercepted over the base. According to Cypriot authorities, the drones were shot down by British and Cypriot air forces.