    Azerbaijan and Kuwait Foreign Ministers stress importance of de-escalation in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 16:28
    Azerbaijan and Kuwait Foreign Ministers stress importance of de-escalation in Middle East

    Azerbaijan"s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone call with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to discuss the situation in the Middle East.

    According to Report, citing Azerbaijan"s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the sides discussed the growing tensions in the region during the call.

    The ministers expressed serious concern over the ongoing military clashes in the Middle East, emphasizing that the situation poses significant risks to regional security and stability. They underscored the need to adhere to the norms and principles of international humanitarian law and to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

    The importance of de-escalation was highlighted, along with the need to intensify diplomatic initiatives aimed at returning the parties to the negotiating process.

    The conversation also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

    Azərbaycan və Küveyt XİN-ləri diplomatik təşəbbüslərin gücləndirilməsini müzakirə edib
    Главы МИД Азербайджана и Кувейта отметили важность деэскалации на Ближнем Востоке

