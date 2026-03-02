Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    QatarEnergy suspends operations in several cities following Iranian attacks

    Energy
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 16:26
    QatarEnergy suspends operations in several cities following Iranian attacks

    State-owned energy company QatarEnergy has suspended liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at facilities in several cities following Iranian attacks.

    According to Report, the company said in a statement posted on its official social media accounts that production of LNG and related products had been halted at operating facilities in the industrial city of Ras Laffan and in Mesaieed.

    "In light of military attacks on QatarEnergy"s operational facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City and the city of Mesaieed, the company has ceased production of LNG and associated products," the company"s press office said.

    The measures were taken after Iran struck Qatari energy infrastructure owned by QatarEnergy, according to the statement.

    QatarEnergy is Qatar"s state oil and gas company and one of the world"s largest producers of liquefied natural gas.

    QatarEnergy Iranian attacks Airstrikes on Iran
    İranın zərbələri "QatarEnergy"nin zavodlarında istehsalın dayanmasına səbəb olub
    QatarEnergy приостановил работу в ряде городов из-за атак Ирана

    Latest News

    17:10

    Larijani: Iran prepared for prolonged war, unlike US

    Region
    16:57

    CENTCOM: US military death toll from Iran attacks rises to four

    Other countries
    16:55
    Photo

    SOCAR and BP discuss joint participation in projects in third countries

    Energy
    16:42

    Azerbaijan and Moldova foreign ministers to hold talks

    Foreign policy
    16:34

    Mortgage fund allocates new lending limits to banks

    Finance
    16:30

    European gas prices surge above $500 after drone attacks on LNG facilities in Qatar – UPDATED

    Energy
    16:28

    Azerbaijan and Kuwait Foreign Ministers stress importance of de-escalation in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    16:26

    QatarEnergy suspends operations in several cities following Iranian attacks

    Energy
    16:19

    Greece deploys two frigates and F-16 fighter jets to Cyprus

    Other countries
    All News Feed