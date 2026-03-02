QatarEnergy suspends operations in several cities following Iranian attacks

State-owned energy company QatarEnergy has suspended liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at facilities in several cities following Iranian attacks.

According to Report, the company said in a statement posted on its official social media accounts that production of LNG and related products had been halted at operating facilities in the industrial city of Ras Laffan and in Mesaieed.

"In light of military attacks on QatarEnergy"s operational facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City and the city of Mesaieed, the company has ceased production of LNG and associated products," the company"s press office said.

The measures were taken after Iran struck Qatari energy infrastructure owned by QatarEnergy, according to the statement.

QatarEnergy is Qatar"s state oil and gas company and one of the world"s largest producers of liquefied natural gas.