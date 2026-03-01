Six dead, dozens injured in Iran's rocket attack on Israel
- 01 March, 2026
- 18:15
A rocket strike on the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem, has left six people dead and dozens injured, according to Magen David Adom emergency service, Report informs via Israeli media outlets.
The ballistic missile fired from Iran hit a residential building near a synagogue.
The service reported that about 20 people were wounded, with two in critical condition.
Search-and-rescue teams, doctors, and helicopters were dispatched to evacuate the injured.
