Former President of Iran Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has been killed as a result of US and Israeli airstrikes, Report informs via ILNA.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, carrying out airstrikes on cities across the country. In response, Iran fired missiles at Israeli territory and also attacked fourteen US military bases located in the Persian Gulf countries. Due to the situation in the Middle East, a number of states in the region temporarily closed their airspace.