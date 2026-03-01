Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Iran's ex-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad killed in US and Israeli airstrikes

    Region
    • 01 March, 2026
    • 18:08
    Iran's ex-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad killed in US and Israeli airstrikes

    Former President of Iran Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has been killed as a result of US and Israeli airstrikes, Report informs via ILNA.

    The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, carrying out airstrikes on cities across the country. In response, Iran fired missiles at Israeli territory and also attacked fourteen US military bases located in the Persian Gulf countries. Due to the situation in the Middle East, a number of states in the region temporarily closed their airspace.

    Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Airstrikes on Iran
    İranın keçmiş prezidenti Mahmud Əhmədinejad öldürülüb
    Экс-президент Ирана Махмуд Ахмадинежад погиб в результате авиаударов США и Израиля

    Latest News

    18:11

    IRGC attacks USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier with ballistic missiles

    Region
    18:08

    Iran's ex-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad killed in US and Israeli airstrikes

    Region
    18:04

    Larijani: Iran has no intention to attack regional countries

    Region
    17:58

    Russian Embassy expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for its assistance in evacuating citizens

    Region
    17:54

    Iran's wrestling team camp hit by strikes

    Region
    17:51

    Airstrikes in Iran kill 12 servicemen

    Region
    17:50

    IDF dropped 1,200 bombs on Iranian targets since start of war

    Other countries
    17:43

    Pezeshkian: Iran won't retreat despite US, Israeli attacks

    Region
    17:37

    Commander-in-Chief: Iran's Armed Forces strengthening country's defenses

    Region
    All News Feed