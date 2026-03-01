IRGC attacks USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier with ballistic missiles
Region
- 01 March, 2026
- 18:11
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacked the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier with four ballistic missiles as part of Operation True Promise-4, IRGC's press service said, as quoted by Report.
"Following the pride-inspiring actions of Iran"s armed forces and strikes against US and Israeli targets, the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln was attacked with four ballistic missiles," the statement said.
It was noted that Iran's armed forces are delivering a new series of powerful strikes against enemy targets on land and at sea and will continue to intensify them.
Latest News
19:38
Araghchi: Iran to choose new supreme leader soonRegion
19:31
3 US service members killed in military operation against IranOther countries
19:08
Photo
Turkish, Tajik citizens evacuated to AzerbaijanRegion
18:55
Ahmadinejad's relatives deny death newsRegion
18:49
Azerbaijan, UAE FMs discuss Middle East escalationForeign policy
18:30
Azerbaijani, Uzbek FMs discuss allied relationsForeign policy
18:15
Six dead, dozens injured in Iran's rocket attack on IsraelOther countries
18:11
IRGC attacks USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier with ballistic missilesRegion
18:04