IRGC attacks USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier with ballistic missiles

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacked the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier with four ballistic missiles as part of Operation True Promise-4, IRGC's press service said, as quoted by Report.

"Following the pride-inspiring actions of Iran"s armed forces and strikes against US and Israeli targets, the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln was attacked with four ballistic missiles," the statement said.

It was noted that Iran's armed forces are delivering a new series of powerful strikes against enemy targets on land and at sea and will continue to intensify them.