    Airstrikes in Iran kill 12 servicemen

    • 01 March, 2026
    • 17:51
    Twelve military personnel were killed in US and Israeli attacks on central Iran, Report informs via ISNA.

    The soldiers were stationed at a checkpoint in the city of Kashan in Isfahan Province at the time of the airstrike.

    Hava zərbəsi nəticəsində İranın 12 hərbçisi öldürülüb
    При авиаударах по Ирану погибли 12 военнослужащих

