Ship catches fire in Bahrain after airstrike
Other countries
- 02 March, 2026
- 15:30
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) says that two unknown projectiles struck a vessel in the port of Bahrain, Report informs referring to Al Jazeera.
The projectiles struck and caused a fire on board the vessel.
"The fire has been extinguished, and the vessel remains in port. All crew members are safe and have been evacuated from the vessel," reads the statement.
