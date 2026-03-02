Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ship catches fire in Bahrain after airstrike

    Other countries
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 15:30
    The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) says that two unknown projectiles struck a vessel in the port of Bahrain, Report informs referring to Al Jazeera.

    The projectiles struck and caused a fire on board the vessel.

    "The fire has been extinguished, and the vessel remains in port. All crew members are safe and have been evacuated from the vessel," reads the statement.

    Bahrain fire ship
    Bəhreyndə gəmiyə atılan mərmilər yanğına səbəb olub
    В Бахрейне удар снарядов вызвал пожар на борту судна

