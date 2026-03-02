Jeyhun Bayramov and Hakan Fidan mull escalating tensions in Middle East

A telephone conversation took place between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's MFA.

During the telephone conversation, an exchange of views was held on the current military-political situation in the region, the escalating tensions in the Middle East, and security risks.

The parties emphasized that the spread of regional escalation to a wider geography is unacceptable and noted the importance of resolving issues through diplomatic means based on international law norms and principles.

The ministers emphasized the importance of maintaining stability and security in the region and stated that ensuring the safety of the civilian population and civilian objects is a priority issue.

It was noted that the strategic alliance relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye have gained even greater significance against the backdrop of current challenges, and it was emphasized that the two brotherly countries will continue their close coordination.

During the telephone conversation, an exchange of views was also held on other issues of mutual interest.