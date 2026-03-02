France ready to defend Persian Gulf countries, Jordan from Iran

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    02 March, 2026
    French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has stated that Paris is ready, if necessary, to ensure the defense of the Persian Gulf countries and Jordan from Iranian attacks, Report informs.

    "Last night, a drone attacked a British base in Cyprus. Friendly countries – Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Jordan – were deliberately attacked by missiles and drones from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and dragged into a war they did not choose. France expresses its full support and solidarity," he said at a press conference.

    Jean-Noël Barrot noted that France is ready to participate in ensuring the defense of these countries from attacks by Iran.

    Fransa Fars körfəzi ölkələrini və İordaniyanı İrandan qorumağa hazır olduğunu açıqlayıb
    Франция готова защищать страны Персидского залива и Иорданию от Ирана

