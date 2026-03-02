France ready to defend Persian Gulf countries, Jordan from Iran
- 02 March, 2026
- 15:10
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has stated that Paris is ready, if necessary, to ensure the defense of the Persian Gulf countries and Jordan from Iranian attacks, Report informs.
"Last night, a drone attacked a British base in Cyprus. Friendly countries – Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Jordan – were deliberately attacked by missiles and drones from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and dragged into a war they did not choose. France expresses its full support and solidarity," he said at a press conference.
Jean-Noël Barrot noted that France is ready to participate in ensuring the defense of these countries from attacks by Iran.
