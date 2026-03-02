Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan-EU trade drops 32% in January

    Business
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 14:53
    Azerbaijan-EU trade drops 32% in January

    In January, trade between Azerbaijan and European Union (EU) countries totaled $1,781,262,000, marking a 32% decline compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

    During the period, Azerbaijan's exports to the EU decreased by 33.6% to $1,596,934,000, while imports from the EU fell by 13.4% to $184,328,000. EU countries accounted for 71.4% of Azerbaijan's total exports and 14.15% of its total imports in January.

    The largest trade volumes were recorded with Italy, Romania, Germany, Bulgaria, and Greece.

    • Italy: Total trade reached $1,230,394,000, with $1,186,941,000 in exports and $43,453,000 in imports. Over the past year, trade decreased by 14.1%, including a 15% decline in exports and a 13.9% increase in imports.

    • Romania: Trade totaled $100,966,000, with $96,939,000 in exports and $4,027,000 in imports. Over the past year, trade decreased by 12.2%, with exports down 8.8% and imports down 55%.

    • Germany: Trade amounted to $94,919,000, including $49,406,000 in exports and $45,512,000 in imports. Trade with Germany fell 66.5% over the past year, with exports down 78.4% and imports down 17.4%.

    • Bulgaria: Trade totaled $86,872,000, with $85,822,000 in exports and $1,050,000 in imports. Trade with Bulgaria rose 34.2% over the year, including a 38.6% increase in exports, while imports declined 63%.

    • Greece: Trade reached $55,072,000, including $45,938,000 in exports and $9,134,000 in imports. Trade with Greece fell 48% over the past year, with exports down 53% and imports up 6%.

    The data highlights both challenges and opportunities in Azerbaijan's trade relations with major EU partners amid shifting global economic conditions.

    Azerbaijan European Union trade exports Germany Romania Italy Bulgaria
    Azərbaycan yanvarda Aİ ölkələri ilə 1,8 milyard dollarlıq ticarət aparıb
    В январе Азербайджан осуществил торговлю со странами ЕС на $1,8 млрд

    Latest News

    15:36

    Chevron suspends production at Israel's Leviathan fiel

    Energy
    15:30

    Ship catches fire in Bahrain after airstrike

    Other countries
    15:28

    MFA: Qatar reserves right to respond after Iranian airstrikes

    Other countries
    15:16

    UK appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:10

    France ready to defend Persian Gulf countries, Jordan from Iran

    Other countries
    15:06

    Jeyhun Bayramov and Hakan Fidan mull escalating tensions in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    14:59

    Cyprus cancels EU meeting after drone attack

    Other countries
    14:53

    Azerbaijan-EU trade drops 32% in January

    Business
    14:45

    IDF kills senior officials in Iran's intelligence ministry

    Other countries
    All News Feed