    IRGC claims to have struck Netanyahu's headquarters

    Other countries
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 14:39
    IRGC claims to have struck Netanyahu's headquarters

    Iran struck Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office this morning, Report informs referring to the IRGC.

    "As a result of targeted and surprise strikes with Kheibar missiles during the tenth wave of attacks, the Israeli Prime Minister's office and the headquarters of the Air Force Commander were severely damaged by the Iranian Armed Forces," reads the statement.

    Sepah Netanyahunun ofisinə zərbə endirdiyini bəyan edib
    КСИР утверждает о нанесении удара по штаб-квартире Нетаньяху

