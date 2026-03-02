IRGC claims to have struck Netanyahu's headquarters
Other countries
- 02 March, 2026
- 14:39
Iran struck Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office this morning, Report informs referring to the IRGC.
"As a result of targeted and surprise strikes with Kheibar missiles during the tenth wave of attacks, the Israeli Prime Minister's office and the headquarters of the Air Force Commander were severely damaged by the Iranian Armed Forces," reads the statement.
