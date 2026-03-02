Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    MFA: Qatar reserves right to respond after Iranian airstrikes

    Other countries
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 15:28
    MFA: Qatar reserves right to respond after Iranian airstrikes

    Qatar has declared that it reserves the right to take retaliatory measures after Iran's airstrikes on its territory, Report informs.

    In an interview with CNN, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Majid bin Mohammed al-Ansari said Qatari military forces intercepted Iran's attacks targeting civilian infrastructure, including the international airport.

    Al-Ansari noted that such attacks cannot go unanswered.

    "Qatar reserves the right to take retaliatory measures after Iran's attack on the country's people," al-Ansari said. He added that Iran's strikes "cannot go unanswered" and that it will have to respond accordingly.

    The spokesperson noted that Doha is not in contact with the Iranian government, as it is focused on the country's defense and the protection of critical infrastructure.

    "Currently, we are not cooperating with the [Iranian] government. We are engaged in the defense of our country," he said.

    Qatar Airstrikes on Iran
    Qətər XİN: İran ərazimizə endirdiyi aviazərbələrə görə cavab verməli olacaq
    МИД Катара: Ирану придется заплатить за авиаудары по катарской территории

    Latest News

    15:40

    Sirens sound at UK's Akrotiri airbase on Cyprus, Cypriot state TV says

    Other countries
    15:36

    Chevron suspends production at Israel's Leviathan fiel

    Energy
    15:30

    Ship catches fire in Bahrain after airstrike

    Other countries
    15:28

    MFA: Qatar reserves right to respond after Iranian airstrikes

    Other countries
    15:16

    UK appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:10

    France ready to defend Persian Gulf countries, Jordan from Iran

    Other countries
    15:06

    Jeyhun Bayramov and Hakan Fidan mull escalating tensions in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    14:59

    Cyprus cancels EU meeting after drone attack

    Other countries
    14:53

    Azerbaijan-EU trade drops 32% in January

    Business
    All News Feed