MFA: Qatar reserves right to respond after Iranian airstrikes

Qatar has declared that it reserves the right to take retaliatory measures after Iran's airstrikes on its territory, Report informs.

In an interview with CNN, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Majid bin Mohammed al-Ansari said Qatari military forces intercepted Iran's attacks targeting civilian infrastructure, including the international airport.

Al-Ansari noted that such attacks cannot go unanswered.

"Qatar reserves the right to take retaliatory measures after Iran's attack on the country's people," al-Ansari said. He added that Iran's strikes "cannot go unanswered" and that it will have to respond accordingly.

The spokesperson noted that Doha is not in contact with the Iranian government, as it is focused on the country's defense and the protection of critical infrastructure.

"Currently, we are not cooperating with the [Iranian] government. We are engaged in the defense of our country," he said.