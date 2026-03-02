IDF kills senior officials in Iran's intelligence ministry
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) targeted and killed at least two senior members of Iran's intelligence ministry in precise strikes on its Tehran headquarters, Report informs via The Jerusalem Post.
Those killed in the strike included Sayed Yahya Hamidi, deputy minister of intelligence for Israel affairs, and Jalal Pour Hossein, head of the espionage division at the ministry.
