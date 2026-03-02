Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    IDF kills senior officials in Iran's intelligence ministry

    Other countries
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 14:45
    IDF kills senior officials in Iran's intelligence ministry

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) targeted and killed at least two senior members of Iran's intelligence ministry in precise strikes on its Tehran headquarters, Report informs via The Jerusalem Post.

    Those killed in the strike included Sayed Yahya Hamidi, deputy minister of intelligence for Israel affairs, and Jalal Pour Hossein, head of the espionage division at the ministry.

    İsrail İranın kəşfiyyat nazirinin müavinini və casusluq şöbəsinin rəhbərini zərərsizləşdirib
    ЦАХАЛ ликвидировал замминистра разведки Ирана и главу отдела шпионажа

