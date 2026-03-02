UK appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

The UK has appointed Duncan Norman as its new ambassador to Azerbaijan, Report informs.

"I am proud to accept my appointment as the new UK ambassador to Azerbaijan. I look forward to developing the UK's bilateral relationship with Azerbaijan and continuing the important work on our shared priorities to deepen our partnership," Norman wrote on X.

Norman will take up his duties in May 2026.

Duncan Norman will replace Fergus Auld as ambassador.

Norman has been a member of the diplomatic service since 1990. He has held various positions in British diplomatic missions around the world. He served as Deputy Head of Mission in Armenia from 1998 to 2000, and as British Ambassador to Albania from 2016 to 2021.