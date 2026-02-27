Azerbaijan to introduce age restrictions for social media registration

Azerbaijan plans to develop a legal framework that would introduce age restrictions for social media registration.

According to Report, this is reflected in the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev "On measures to protect children from harmful content and influences in the digital environment."

According to the document, the Cabinet of Ministers must, within three months, develop and submit to the head of state draft regulations aimed at protecting children in the country from negative influences and harmful content online, including by establishing an age limit for social media registration.

Work in this area will involve relevant government agencies, academic institutions, the expert community, and civil society institutions, taking into account international practices.