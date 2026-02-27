President signs decree on coordinating demining and protection of monuments

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev introduced amendments to a number of regulatory acts in connection with the implementation of the law "On Demining Activities," clarifying the procedure for carrying out work in territories of historical and cultural significance.

As Report informs, the head of state signed the corresponding decree.

According to the amendments, a new subparagraph 3.1.16-3 has been added to the charter of the Administration of the State Historical-Architectural Reserve "Icherisheher." In accordance with it, during demining operations in reserve areas, in the event that immovable monuments of history and culture are discovered, the administration is obliged to grant permission for demining on the relevant site in accordance with the procedure established by the law "On the Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments."

A similar provision - subparagraph 3.0.33-2 - has also been added to the Regulations of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.