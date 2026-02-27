Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    President signs decree on coordinating demining and protection of monuments

    Domestic policy
    • 27 February, 2026
    • 18:55
    President signs decree on coordinating demining and protection of monuments

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev introduced amendments to a number of regulatory acts in connection with the implementation of the law "On Demining Activities," clarifying the procedure for carrying out work in territories of historical and cultural significance.

    As Report informs, the head of state signed the corresponding decree.

    According to the amendments, a new subparagraph 3.1.16-3 has been added to the charter of the Administration of the State Historical-Architectural Reserve "Icherisheher." In accordance with it, during demining operations in reserve areas, in the event that immovable monuments of history and culture are discovered, the administration is obliged to grant permission for demining on the relevant site in accordance with the procedure established by the law "On the Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments."

    A similar provision - subparagraph 3.0.33-2 - has also been added to the Regulations of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

    demining Ilham Aliyev
    Prezident minatəmizləmə fəaliyyətinin həyata keçirilməsinə icazə ilə bağlı Fərman imzalayıb
    Президент подписал указ о координации разминирования и охраны памятников

    Latest News

    20:06

    Kazakhstan urges citizens to refrain from traveling to Iran

    Region
    19:53

    Ethiopian Prime Minister visits Sangachal oil terminal

    Foreign policy
    19:49
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, UAE company to expedite commissioning of Bilasuvar solar power plant

    Energy
    19:43

    Baku Metro discusses modernization with AIIB and ADB

    Infrastructure
    19:33

    Amy Carlon: US seeking to elevate relations with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    19:29

    Azerbaijan appoints New Consul General for Dubai

    Foreign policy
    19:21
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's tourism potential showcased in Central Asia and Russia

    Tourism
    19:13

    Schoolchildren to be taught digital literacy in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    19:02

    Azerbaijan to introduce age restrictions for social media registration

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed