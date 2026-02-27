Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Azerbaijan's tourism potential showcased in Central Asia and Russia

    27 February, 2026
    Azerbaijan's tourism potential showcased in Central Asia and Russia

    The Azerbaijan Tourism Board presented the country's tourism opportunities during the Luxury Travel Mart (LTM) series of events held from February 20 to 27 in Tashkent, Almaty, and Moscow, Report informs.

    As part of the events, participants received detailed information about Azerbaijan's coastal tourism, mountain ski resorts, wellness and spa facilities, cultural heritage, and gastronomic routes.

    During B2B meetings, potential cooperation opportunities were discussed with 450 tourism companies and tour operators from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Russia, as well as with 1,200 tourism industry professionals.

    Azərbaycanın turizm potensialı Mərkəzi Asiya və Rusiyada təqdim olunub

