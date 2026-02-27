Azerbaijan's tourism potential showcased in Central Asia and Russia
Tourism
- 27 February, 2026
- 19:21
The Azerbaijan Tourism Board presented the country's tourism opportunities during the Luxury Travel Mart (LTM) series of events held from February 20 to 27 in Tashkent, Almaty, and Moscow, Report informs.
As part of the events, participants received detailed information about Azerbaijan's coastal tourism, mountain ski resorts, wellness and spa facilities, cultural heritage, and gastronomic routes.
During B2B meetings, potential cooperation opportunities were discussed with 450 tourism companies and tour operators from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Russia, as well as with 1,200 tourism industry professionals.
Latest News
20:06
Kazakhstan urges citizens to refrain from traveling to IranRegion
19:53
Ethiopian Prime Minister visits Sangachal oil terminalForeign policy
19:49
Photo
Azerbaijan, UAE company to expedite commissioning of Bilasuvar solar power plantEnergy
19:43
Baku Metro discusses modernization with AIIB and ADBInfrastructure
19:33
Amy Carlon: US seeking to elevate relations with AzerbaijanForeign policy
19:29
Azerbaijan appoints New Consul General for DubaiForeign policy
19:21
Photo
Azerbaijan's tourism potential showcased in Central Asia and RussiaTourism
19:13
Schoolchildren to be taught digital literacy in AzerbaijanDomestic policy
19:02