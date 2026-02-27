Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Ethiopian PM visits Alat Free Economic Zone

    Foreign policy
    • 27 February, 2026
    • 18:15
    Ethiopian PM visits Alat Free Economic Zone

    A delegation from Ethiopia led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali visited the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ), Report informs.

    Valeh Alasgarov, Chairman of the Board of the AFEZ Authority, provided insight into the AFEZ"s strategic geographical position, its location at the intersection of the East-West and North-South international transport corridors, as well as its growing role as an industrial hub emerging in the Caspian Basin.

    According to him, the free zone has a unique legislative framework, with a special legal regime applied to investors.

    He also added that AFEZ"s residents are provided with a range of advance office accommodations and industrial land plots, with ready to use off-site and on-site infrastructure and utilities, offering modern engineering and communication systems, as well as a package of fiscal and non-fiscal incentives for investors.

    Then, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali familiarized himself with the favorable conditions created for investors in the AFEZ.

    Abiy Ahmed Ali Alat Free Economic Zone Ethiopia Azerbaijan
    Efiopiyanın Baş naziri Ələt Azad İqtisadi Zonasında olub
    Премьер Эфиопии ознакомился с деятельностью СЭЗ "Алят"

    Latest News

    18:39
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Ethiopia discuss joint AI cooperation initiatives

    ICT
    18:24

    Tokayev, Vučić reach agreements on expanding bilateral economic relations

    Region
    18:15

    Ethiopian PM visits Alat Free Economic Zone

    Foreign policy
    18:12
    Photo

    Ethiopian Prime Minister visits ASAN Khidmet Center

    Foreign policy
    18:08

    Azerbaijan targets 9.2% tourism share in non‑oil GDP by 2030

    Tourism
    18:02

    SOCAR, BP sign Caspian seismic research agreement

    Energy
    17:57

    Javidan Huseynov appointed Azerbaijan's ambassador to Bahrain

    Foreign policy
    17:57

    Azerbaijan plans to establish Tourism Development Fund

    Tourism
    17:49

    Baku negotiating visa-free deals with friendly nations to boost tourism

    Tourism
    All News Feed