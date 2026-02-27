Ethiopian PM visits Alat Free Economic Zone

A delegation from Ethiopia led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali visited the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ), Report informs.

Valeh Alasgarov, Chairman of the Board of the AFEZ Authority, provided insight into the AFEZ"s strategic geographical position, its location at the intersection of the East-West and North-South international transport corridors, as well as its growing role as an industrial hub emerging in the Caspian Basin.

According to him, the free zone has a unique legislative framework, with a special legal regime applied to investors.

He also added that AFEZ"s residents are provided with a range of advance office accommodations and industrial land plots, with ready to use off-site and on-site infrastructure and utilities, offering modern engineering and communication systems, as well as a package of fiscal and non-fiscal incentives for investors.

Then, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali familiarized himself with the favorable conditions created for investors in the AFEZ.