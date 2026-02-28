Raskovic-Talovic: Azerbaijan serves as a bridge between East and West

Relying on its substantial resources and transit potential, Azerbaijan has developed a multi-vector foreign policy course as a rational response to international competition and regional instability, Violeta Raskovic-Talovic, Dean of the Faculty of International Politics and Security at Nikola Tesla University, said during a roundtable discussion titled "Prospects for Peace, Cooperation and Security: Azerbaijan and Armenia after the Washington Summit."

"The goal is to ensure sovereignty, territorial integrity and economic prosperity while maintaining a balance between various centers of power," she noted, adding that in Azerbaijan's case the multi-vector model represents a well-considered "political portfolio" approach.

Talovic also drew attention to the development of Baku's strategic partnership with Ankara, emphasizing that Azerbaijan simultaneously maintains functional relations with Russia and Iran.

"At the same time, Azerbaijan is building intensive cooperation with the European Union and the United States, primarily in the areas of energy security, economic ties and regional stability," she said.

According to her, energy diplomacy is a key instrument of this strategy.

"For Azerbaijan, energy is not only a source of national strength but also a means of international integration. Projects such as the Southern Gas Corridor demonstrate the ability to create long-term infrastructure mechanisms linking the Caspian region with Europe. Ongoing projects contribute to the diversification of Europe's energy sources and the stabilization of the market."

In this context, she noted that the Southern Gas Corridor, Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), and Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) symbolize Azerbaijan's capacity to transform its resources into geopolitical and economic ties.

"Energy routes are not only economic channels but also instruments of political reliability and influence. Today, Ankara plays a key role in the transit of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, and joint projects strengthen regional connectivity."

The dean also believes that Azerbaijan pays special attention to the development of transport and logistics corridors that reinforce its role as a bridge between East and West.

"This enhances the country's negotiating potential across the Eurasian space. Infrastructure, trade and interdependence help reduce the risks of conflict that have existed in the region for many years. In the current environment, Azerbaijan's energy diplomacy is also acquiring a ‘green' dimension: amid the global energy transition, initiatives in alternative and renewable energy are shaping a new stage of this strategy," Violeta Raskovic-Talovic concluded.