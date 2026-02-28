Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Iran agrees to relinquish stockpiles of enriched uranium

    Other countries
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 09:05
    Iran agrees to relinquish stockpiles of enriched uranium

    Iran has agreed during negotiations with the United States to relinquish all of its stockpiles of enriched uranium.

    According to Report, Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi said in an interview with CBS News that this is one of Washington's key demands to Tehran for concluding a deal on the nuclear program.

    "With regard to the existing stockpiles, I believe an understanding has now been reached that they will be processed down to the lowest possible level - to a neutral, natural level. That is, they will be converted into fuel, and this fuel will be irreversible," al-Busaidi said.

    The minister added that Iran has agreed to grant inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency access to its nuclear facilities. According to him, an agreement between the United States and Iran is achievable, but "a little more time is needed to clarify certain details."

    According to The Wall Street Journal, the United States demanded during the talks that Iran dismantle its nuclear facilities in Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan, and ship all enriched uranium abroad.

    Head of Iran's Government Information Council Elyas Hazrati previously stated that Iran "will not export anything" and will continue uranium enrichment "in accordance with the country's needs."

    İran zənginləşdirilmiş uran ehtiyatlarından imtina etməyə hazırdır
    Иран согласен отказаться от запасов обогащенного урана

