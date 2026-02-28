Azerbaijan expresses concern over rising number of deaths along migratory routes

Azerbaijan, serving as co-chair for 2026, delivered a statement on behalf of the 41 champion countries of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) at a United Nations briefing in New York.

According to Report, the statement was presented during a briefing on the UN secretary general's biennial report on the GCM.

Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Tofig Musayev, stressed that the GCM remained an essential framework for cooperation rooted in human rights and shared responsibility.

The statement expressed concern over the rising number of deaths and disappearances along migratory routes. Champion countries reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in saving lives, enhancing search and rescue efforts, and clarifying the fate of missing migrants.

The ambassador also underlined the importance of preventing the detention of both accompanied and unaccompanied migrant children.

In the context of the upcoming second International Migration Review Forum (IMRF), it was highlighted that the event would be an opportunity to reinforce trust in multilateralism and demonstrate that safe, orderly and regular migration is achievable.

The champion countries concluded by expressing readiness to work closely with UN member states and partners to achieve meaningful and ambitious outcomes at the IMRF.