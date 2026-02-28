Another earthquake recorded in Shamakhi – UPDATED-3

Another earthquake has been recorded in Shamakhi.

According to Report, the information was released by the Republican Seismological Service Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.

The tremors were registered at 08:31 local time, 23 kilometers southwest of the Pirgulu station.

The earthquake, which originated at a depth of 13 kilometers, had a magnitude of 3.

The tremors were not felt.

09:01

An earthquake was recorded in the Shamakhi district, 23 km southwest of the Pirgulu station.

According to Report, the information was provided by the Republican Seismological Service Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, the tremors, with a magnitude of 3.8, were registered at 06:34 local time.

Data from the Earthquake Research Bureau indicate that the hypocenter was located at a depth of 13 kilometers. The tremors were felt with an intensity of up to 3 points in the epicenter and nearby settlements.

05:22

The Republican Seismological Service Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan announced that two earthquakes with a magnitude of 3.6 were registered at 02:01 and 03:38 local time (GMT+4)

Report informs, citing the Earthquake Research Bureau, that both tremors occurred 23 km southwest of the Pirgulu station and were felt in the epicenter and nearby settlements with an intensity of up to 3 points.

02:48

Another earthquake has occurred in the Shamakhi district.

On February 28, additional tremors were recorded in the Shamakhi district.

According to Report, which refers to the Republican Seismological Service Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 occurred at 00:36 local time.

According to the Earthquake Research Bureau, the hypocenter was located at a depth of 8 kilometers. The tremors were not felt.