Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Another earthquake recorded in Shamakhi – UPDATED-3

    Incident
    • 28 February, 2026
    • 09:31
    Another earthquake recorded in Shamakhi – UPDATED-3

    Another earthquake has been recorded in Shamakhi.

    According to Report, the information was released by the Republican Seismological Service Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.

    The tremors were registered at 08:31 local time, 23 kilometers southwest of the Pirgulu station.

    The earthquake, which originated at a depth of 13 kilometers, had a magnitude of 3.

    The tremors were not felt.

    An earthquake was recorded in the Shamakhi district, 23 km southwest of the Pirgulu station.

    According to Report, the information was provided by the Republican Seismological Service Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.

    According to the information, the tremors, with a magnitude of 3.8, were registered at 06:34 local time.

    Data from the Earthquake Research Bureau indicate that the hypocenter was located at a depth of 13 kilometers. The tremors were felt with an intensity of up to 3 points in the epicenter and nearby settlements.

    05:22

    The Republican Seismological Service Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan announced that two earthquakes with a magnitude of 3.6 were registered at 02:01 and 03:38 local time (GMT+4)

    Report informs, citing the Earthquake Research Bureau, that both tremors occurred 23 km southwest of the Pirgulu station and were felt in the epicenter and nearby settlements with an intensity of up to 3 points.

    02:48

    Another earthquake has occurred in the Shamakhi district.

    On February 28, additional tremors were recorded in the Shamakhi district.

    According to Report, which refers to the Republican Seismological Service Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 occurred at 00:36 local time.

    According to the Earthquake Research Bureau, the hypocenter was located at a depth of 8 kilometers. The tremors were not felt.

    Shamakhi earthquake
    Şamaxıda yenidən zəlzələ olub - YENİLƏNİB-3
    В Шамахы вновь зафиксированы подземные толчки - ОБНОВЛЕНО-3

    Latest News

    09:51
    Photo

    Justice for Khojaly: Truth about Khojaly aired on 97 digital screens in Luxembourg

    Foreign policy
    09:42

    Neven Cvetićanin: Normalization between Baku and Yerevan influences Europe's security architecture

    Foreign policy
    09:39

    Raskovic-Talovic: Azerbaijan serves as a bridge between East and West

    Foreign policy
    09:31

    Another earthquake recorded in Shamakhi – UPDATED-3

    Incident
    09:26
    Photo

    Discussions on Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process held in Belgrade

    Foreign policy
    09:19

    Azerbaijan expresses concern over rising number of deaths along migratory routes

    Foreign policy
    09:05

    Iran agrees to relinquish stockpiles of enriched uranium

    Other countries
    21:03

    Ethiopian PM visits AI Academy in Baku

    Foreign policy
    20:41
    Photo

    Russia, Armenia mull restoration of railways to Turkish, Azerbaijani borders

    Region
    All News Feed