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    Fishery development to strengthen food security, regional jobs in Azerbaijan

    AIC
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 11:46
    Fishery development to strengthen food security, regional jobs in Azerbaijan

    The development of fisheries and aquaculture strengthens Azerbaijan's food security and opens up opportunities for employment growth in the regions, Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Majnun Mammadov said at the 1st Azerbaijan Regional Aquaculture Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    According to the minister, the development of the industry also creates conditions for supplying the domestic market with local products and opens up new opportunities for entrepreneurs.

    "To realize this potential, it is necessary to introduce modern technologies, apply scientific knowledge in production, and stimulate investments," Mammadov noted.

    Among the priorities, he named the protection of aquatic bioresources, the restoration of fish stocks, and the fight against illegal fishing. The minister also emphasized the importance of protecting rare and endangered species, strengthening measures for the protection and reproduction of fish stocks, and actively conducting educational work in this area.

    Mammadov added that the ministry pays special attention to supporting entrepreneurial initiatives. When expanding production, according to him, it is necessary to rationally use water resources, restore natural fish stocks, and preserve ecological balance and biodiversity.

    "We consider it important to expand cooperation in the field of scientific research, specialist training, and technology exchange, especially with the Caspian and neighboring countries," the minister stated.

    Majnun Mammadov Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry Fisheries and aquaculture
    Nazir: "Balıqçılıq və akvakultura ərzaq təhlükəsizliyinə böyük töhfə verir"
    Министр: Развитие аквакультуры укрепляет продбезопасность Азербайджана
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