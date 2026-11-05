The Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea and the country's inland waters need effective fishery management, habitat protection, and responsible aquaculture development, Deputy Regional Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) for the region of Europe and Central Asia Nabil Gangi said at the 1st Azerbaijan Regional Aquaculture Forum in Baku, Report informs.

"Investment decisions must be based on more comprehensive data on aquatic animal health, efficient water use, and climate risks. Preserving these resources is an investment in the long-term productivity of the industry and the resilience of the communities living here," he noted.

According to Gangi, these principles form the basis of the FAO's Blue Transformation strategy. They also make cooperation in the fields of aquaculture, food security, environmental protection, and water resource management a necessary condition for the successful development of the industry, he added.