Azerbaijan plans to increase export of aquaculture products by 2030

Azerbaijan plans to increase the export of aquaculture products under a state program running until 2030, Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov told journalists, Report informs.

The minister noted that following a Cabinet of Ministers decision adopted in September, subsidies and benefits will be introduced in the fisheries and aquaculture sector starting January 1, 2027.

"State benefits are envisioned for equipment and technologies used in the fisheries and aquaculture sector, as well as subsidies for the production of various fish species. From January 1, 2027, production subsidies of 2,000 manats per ton of salmon and sturgeon, and 600 manats per ton of carp and sturgeon will be applied," Mammadov stated.

He emphasized that these measures will lead to the expansion of professional aquaculture farms in Azerbaijan, increasing both their number and overall productivity.

Mammadov also reported that the law "On Fisheries and Aquaculture" was updated this year and a new legislative framework was adopted, which will significantly simplify operations within the sector.

($1=1.7 manats)