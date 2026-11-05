Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Azerbaijan plans to increase export of aquaculture products by 2030

    AIC
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 12:01
    Azerbaijan plans to increase export of aquaculture products by 2030

    Azerbaijan plans to increase the export of aquaculture products under a state program running until 2030, Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov told journalists, Report informs.

    The minister noted that following a Cabinet of Ministers decision adopted in September, subsidies and benefits will be introduced in the fisheries and aquaculture sector starting January 1, 2027.

    "State benefits are envisioned for equipment and technologies used in the fisheries and aquaculture sector, as well as subsidies for the production of various fish species. From January 1, 2027, production subsidies of 2,000 manats per ton of salmon and sturgeon, and 600 manats per ton of carp and sturgeon will be applied," Mammadov stated.

    He emphasized that these measures will lead to the expansion of professional aquaculture farms in Azerbaijan, increasing both their number and overall productivity.

    Mammadov also reported that the law "On Fisheries and Aquaculture" was updated this year and a new legislative framework was adopted, which will significantly simplify operations within the sector.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

    Majnun Mammadov Fisheries and aquaculture
    Məcnun Məmmədov: "Akvakultura sahəsində məhsul ixracının 2030-cu ilə qədər artırılması planlaşdırılır"
    Меджнун Мамедов: Планируется увеличить экспорт продукции аквакультуры к 2030 году
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    07:59
    Turkish parliament approves bill on Mecca Pact
    Region
    07:43
    Zelenskyy says Ukraine has yet to receive $16B in US aid
    Other countries
    07:29
    US expands sanctions against Cuba
    Other countries
    23:54
    Parviz Shahbazov: Strong political ties underpin Azerbaijan–Ukraine economic cooperation
    Foreign policy
    23:42
    Shmyhal says Black Sea–Caspian links could open new trade and energy routes
    Foreign policy
    23:23
    Shmyhal calls on Azerbaijani companies to help rebuild Ukraine
    Foreign policy
    23:18
    Russia plans to return nine children to Ukraine in November, official says
    Region
    23:06
    QatarEnergy in talks with US suppliers for long-term LNG deals
    Other countries
    22:48
    Putin ready to help end US–Iran conflict, Rezaei says
    Region
    All News Feed