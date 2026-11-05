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    Official: Garabagh, East Zangezur priority zones for aquaculture clusters

    AIC
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 11:51
    Official: Garabagh, East Zangezur priority zones for aquaculture clusters

    Garabagh and East Zangazur are priority areas for establishing a sustainable aquaculture cluster while preserving ecological balance, Latif Gasimov, Head of the Agricultural and Environmental Affairs Department at the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers' Office, said at the 1st Azerbaijan Regional Aquaculture Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    "The abundant and clean water resources of these economic regions make them priority areas for establishing a sustainable aquaculture cluster, provided that ecological balance is maintained. Modern, high-tech facilities established in these areas could significantly boost not only our domestic market but also our regional export potential," Gasimov said.

    According to him, ongoing climate change and water scarcity make it necessary to transition to climate-resilient aquaculture practices.

    "To this end, the introduction of artificial intelligence-based monitoring systems at aquaculture facilities is becoming a priority. Real-time monitoring of water temperature, oxygen levels and biochemical composition through digital sensors will both increase productivity and make it possible to anticipate environmental risks.

    At the same time, efforts are being focused on protecting and restoring native and introduced fish species in inland water bodies, particularly the valuable genetic resources of the Caspian Sea," the official added.

    Agricultural sector Fisheries and aquaculture Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers Garabagh East Zangazur
    NK rəsmisi: "Qarabağ və Şərqi Zəngəzur akvakultura klasterləri üçün prioritet zonalardır"
    Карабах и Восточный Зангезур рассматриваются как перспективные зоны для развития аквакультуры
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