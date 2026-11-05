Greater attention needed for preservation of Caspian Sea bioresources

Greater attention should be paid to the conservation of aquatic bioresources in the Caspian Sea, Chairman of the Milli Majlis Agrarian Policy Committee Tahir Rzayev said at the 1st Azerbaijan Regional Aquaculture Forum in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, it is necessary to protect fish stocks, prevent illegal fishing, and strengthen control in this area.

"The existing difficulties are obvious. However, I believe that the creation of a separate structure under the Ministry of Agriculture, the support provided to it, and the comprehensive measures implemented have created an opportunity for the development of this industry," he stated.

The head of the relevant parliamentary committee also noted that the law "On Fisheries" allows for significant measures to be taken in this direction.