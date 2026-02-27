Azerbaijan plans to establish Tourism Development Fund

Azerbaijan plans to establish a Tourism Development Fund to ensure the sector's sustainable growth, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev said during a public hearing in the Milli Majlis on the current state and development prospects of tourism in the country, Report informs.

Naghiyev noted that the tourism sector faces several challenges, including rising geopolitical risks and their negative impact on inbound tourism. He emphasized the importance of facilitating travel to Azerbaijan, improving service quality, and promoting the sector through economic instruments.

Among the key priorities identified are the introduction of visa-free regimes for target markets, ensuring price competitiveness in air passenger transportation, establishing a sustainable Tourism Development Fund, and creating a favorable fiscal and investment environment.

He also highlighted plans to introduce a Tourism Investment Promotion Certificate and to eliminate major barriers affecting consumer experience, such as digital payments, transport accessibility, digitalization, and access to cultural and natural heritage sites.

According to Naghiyev, the agency has prepared the State Program for Tourism Development for 2026–2030, which is currently under interagency discussion. The document includes measures to expand air connectivity, promote Azerbaijan as a destination for gastronomy, health, winter and eco-tourism, support micro and small tourism businesses, and improve classification and registration systems for industry entities.

Additional steps include enhancing access to key regional tourism destinations, developing tourism education programs and infrastructure, and expanding promotional and social media campaigns in target markets.

Naghiyev stressed that tourism development requires a comprehensive approach and close coordination with relevant institutions. He added that amendments to certain legal and regulatory acts may be necessary to address emerging challenges in a rapidly changing world.