    Justice for Khojaly: Truth about Khojaly aired on 97 digital screens in Luxembourg

    Foreign policy
    28 February, 2026
    • 09:51
    Justice for Khojaly: Truth about Khojaly aired on 97 digital screens in Luxembourg

    On the Day of Remembrance for the Khojaly tragedy – February 26 – a large-scale educational campaign was held at Gëlle Fra Square and in business centers across the capital of the Grand Duchy, organized by the Luxembourg–Azerbaijan Friendship Association LuxAz.

    According to Report"s European bureau, the campaign was supported by the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan and aimed to inform the general public about these tragic events.

    The most prominent part of the campaign was the screening of informational videos titled Justice for Khojaly on digital screens in 97 strategically located office buildings across Luxembourg. The visual presentations ran throughout the day to reach as wide an audience as possible.

    At the same time, flyers containing historical facts, statistics, and international legal perspectives on the tragedy were distributed to city residents at Gëlle Fra Square. Locals were provided with detailed information about the crime against humanity committed on the night of February 25-26, 1992 in Khojaly.

    "Xocalıya ədalət" videoçarxları Lüksemburqda 97 rəqəmsal ekranda yayımlanıb
    Justice for Khojaly: На 97 цифровых экранах Люксембурга транслировалась правда о Ходжалы

