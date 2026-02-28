The peace and normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia should no longer be assessed solely within a bilateral framework but in a broader geopolitical context, a Serbian expert said at a roundtable titled "Prospects for Peace Cooperation and Security: Azerbaijan and Armenia after the Washington Summit" in Belgrade.

According to Report, Dr. Neven Cvetićanin, President of the Forum for Strategic Studies (FORST) and former member of the National Assembly of Serbia, said the process represents "a story that lays the foundation for stronger stability across Eurasia."

He stressed that peace is no longer merely a national issue or an element of rivalry in international relations, but a strategic factor linked to transport corridors, energy flows and the emerging security architecture.

"In this regard, normalization between Baku and Yerevan is not a local matter. It determines the stability of a vast geography stretching from the Caspian Sea to the European Union," Cvetićanin said. He noted that while the international community supports the new phase of dialogue, peace cannot be achieved through a single document.

According to him, sustainable peace rests on three main processes: the institutionalization of communication, the development of mutual economic ties already underway, and credible security guarantees.

Cvetićanin also pointed to three parallel strategic transformations currently underway - shifts in the approaches of major powers, the growing role of regional actors, and the increasing importance of transport and energy connectivity.

In this context, he said, normalization between Baku and Yerevan directly affects the functionality of the Middle Corridor, Europe's energy diversification efforts, and the broader regional security framework. "In modern conditions, stability is the greatest strategic advantage. It means increased investment, lower transport costs and minimized risks. But peace must be inclusive and sustainable," he added.

Sustainable peace, he emphasized, requires legal guarantees, protection of human rights and economic projects that generate shared interests. Without economic rationalism and geopolitical balance, political agreements remain fragile - a lesson demonstrated by the Balkans' experience.

The former Serbian lawmaker noted that the opening of transport routes, infrastructure development and integration with European markets are not only economic priorities but also fundamental security issues.

Cvetićanin said he has visited Karabakh twice and witnessed reconstruction and development efforts firsthand. These steps, he said, demonstrate that long-term stability requires a phased, planned and strategic approach.

As part of both the Balkans and the broader Eurasian region, Serbia is interested in seeing the South Caucasus stable, open and ready for cooperation, he added, stressing that regional countries should be able to shape their future with international support but without external interference.

In a multipolar world order, regional stability carries special significance, Cvetićanin concluded, noting that the South Caucasus has the potential to become one of the key centers in the wider region.