The Zangazur Corridor should be considered within the broader framework of opening regional communications, Kamil Khasiyev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Serbia, said during a roundtable in Belgrade titled "Prospects for Peace, Cooperation and Security: Azerbaijan and Armenia after the Washington Summit."

According to Report, the diplomat emphasized that the Zangazur Corridor, which will connect the main part of Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan through Armenian territory, has always been a key issue in the context of peace efforts.

"For three decades, this region of Azerbaijan was effectively under blockade. During the historic Washington Summit, an agreement was reached to establish the TRIPP route to address this issue. The idea is to ensure both freight and passenger transport in both directions. However, this corridor should be evaluated in a wider framework – in the context of opening regional communications," the ambassador said.

According to him, the Zangazur Corridor could also serve as one of the routes of the Middle Corridor, running from China and the Far East through Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and the Black Sea to Europe.

"This, in turn, will enable overland freight transport to Europe and back through the territory of brotherly Türkiye, using its developed railway and road networks, bringing significant benefits to both countries in the region," the ambassador noted.

Kamil Khasiyev also highlighted the large-scale reconstruction and development works carried out by Azerbaijan in the liberated territories over the past five years.

"To facilitate the return of hundreds of thousands of former internally displaced persons to their hometowns and villages, new roads, airports, power plants, schools, and public buildings have been constructed. All these reconstruction projects are based on an environmentally friendly, ‘green' energy concept. In addition, Azerbaijan is implementing major projects to increase green energy production through the construction of wind and solar power plants in various regions of the country," the diplomat concluded.