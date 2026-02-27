Azerbaijan, Ethiopia discuss joint AI cooperation initiatives
ICT
- 27 February, 2026
- 18:39
Azerbaijan and Ethiopia have held discussions on expanding international cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and developing joint initiatives, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, wrote on X, Report informs.
The talks took place during a meeting between Nabiyev and Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali.
"Together with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, we visited the AI Academy. We informed the guests about the Academy's training programs, specialized courses, and practical learning modules," the minister noted.
Azerbaijan, Ethiopia discuss joint AI cooperation initiatives
