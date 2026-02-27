Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Azerbaijan, Ethiopia discuss joint AI cooperation initiatives

    ICT
    • 27 February, 2026
    • 18:39
    Azerbaijan, Ethiopia discuss joint AI cooperation initiatives

    Azerbaijan and Ethiopia have held discussions on expanding international cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and developing joint initiatives, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, wrote on X, Report informs.

    The talks took place during a meeting between Nabiyev and Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali.

    "Together with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, we visited the AI Academy. We informed the guests about the Academy's training programs, specialized courses, and practical learning modules," the minister noted.

    Azerbaijan, Ethiopia discuss joint AI cooperation initiatives
    Azerbaijan, Ethiopia discuss joint AI cooperation initiatives
    Azerbaijan, Ethiopia discuss joint AI cooperation initiatives

    Azerbaijan Ethiopia artificial intelligence Rashad Nabiyev
    Photo
    Azərbaycan Efiopiya ilə süni intellekt üzrə birgə təşəbbüslərin inkişafını müzakirə edib
    Photo
    В Баку состоялось обсуждение азербайджано-эфиопских инициатив по развитию ИИ

    Latest News

    18:39
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Ethiopia discuss joint AI cooperation initiatives

    ICT
    18:24

    Tokayev, Vučić reach agreements on expanding bilateral economic relations

    Region
    18:15

    Ethiopian PM visits Alat Free Economic Zone

    Foreign policy
    18:12
    Photo

    Ethiopian Prime Minister visits ASAN Khidmet Center

    Foreign policy
    18:08

    Azerbaijan targets 9.2% tourism share in non‑oil GDP by 2030

    Tourism
    18:02

    SOCAR, BP sign Caspian seismic research agreement

    Energy
    17:57

    Javidan Huseynov appointed Azerbaijan's ambassador to Bahrain

    Foreign policy
    17:57

    Azerbaijan plans to establish Tourism Development Fund

    Tourism
    17:49

    Baku negotiating visa-free deals with friendly nations to boost tourism

    Tourism
    All News Feed