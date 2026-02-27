Ethiopian Prime Minister visits ASAN Khidmet Center

As part of his official visit to Azerbaijan, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali visited the ASAN Khidmet Center in Baku, Report informs.

Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations, briefed the Ethiopian PM on the activities of the ASAN Khidmet centers, established on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, as well as on the innovative solutions implemented in the public service sector. Mehdiyev emphasized that the ASAN Khidmet model has been successfully adopted in various countries worldwide.

Ulvi Mehdiyev provided insight into the ASAN Khidmet model, hailing the successful cooperation between the State Agency and the UN and its various entities. He also emphasized that ASAN has evolved into an intellectual brand exported to more than 30 countries.

Expressing high regard for the ASAN Khidmet initiative, PM Abiy Ahmed Ali familiarized himself with the activities of the Mobile ASAN service. He acknowledged that this experience will soon be applied in Ethiopia.

The Ethiopian PM was also briefed about the activities of the INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Center, the Mobile ASAN Service, and the ABAD public legal entity.

As a result of collaboration with the State Agency, the first MESOB One-Stop Service Center, established on the basis of Azerbaijan's ASAN Khidmet concept, was inaugurated in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in June 2025.

Notably, in May 2024, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the State Agency and the competent Ethiopian authority on the introduction of the ASAN Khidmet model in Ethiopia.

Under the MoU, the State Agency organized training programs for civil servants from Ethiopia, defined a unified standard for service delivery, and developed guidance documents based on the technological solutions utilized in the ASAN Khidmet centers.