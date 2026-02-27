Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Ethiopian Prime Minister visits ASAN Khidmet Center

    Foreign policy
    • 27 February, 2026
    • 18:12
    Ethiopian Prime Minister visits ASAN Khidmet Center

    As part of his official visit to Azerbaijan, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali visited the ASAN Khidmet Center in Baku, Report informs.

    Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations, briefed the Ethiopian PM on the activities of the ASAN Khidmet centers, established on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, as well as on the innovative solutions implemented in the public service sector. Mehdiyev emphasized that the ASAN Khidmet model has been successfully adopted in various countries worldwide.

    Ulvi Mehdiyev provided insight into the ASAN Khidmet model, hailing the successful cooperation between the State Agency and the UN and its various entities. He also emphasized that ASAN has evolved into an intellectual brand exported to more than 30 countries.

    Expressing high regard for the ASAN Khidmet initiative, PM Abiy Ahmed Ali familiarized himself with the activities of the Mobile ASAN service. He acknowledged that this experience will soon be applied in Ethiopia.

    The Ethiopian PM was also briefed about the activities of the INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Center, the Mobile ASAN Service, and the ABAD public legal entity.

    As a result of collaboration with the State Agency, the first MESOB One-Stop Service Center, established on the basis of Azerbaijan's ASAN Khidmet concept, was inaugurated in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in June 2025.

    Notably, in May 2024, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the State Agency and the competent Ethiopian authority on the introduction of the ASAN Khidmet model in Ethiopia.

    Under the MoU, the State Agency organized training programs for civil servants from Ethiopia, defined a unified standard for service delivery, and developed guidance documents based on the technological solutions utilized in the ASAN Khidmet centers.

    Ethiopian Prime Minister visits ASAN Khidmet Center
    Ethiopian Prime Minister visits ASAN Khidmet Center
    Ethiopian Prime Minister visits ASAN Khidmet Center
    Ethiopian Prime Minister visits ASAN Khidmet Center
    Ethiopian Prime Minister visits ASAN Khidmet Center
    Ethiopian Prime Minister visits ASAN Khidmet Center
    Ethiopian Prime Minister visits ASAN Khidmet Center
    Ethiopian Prime Minister visits ASAN Khidmet Center
    Ethiopian Prime Minister visits ASAN Khidmet Center
    Ethiopian Prime Minister visits ASAN Khidmet Center
    Ethiopian Prime Minister visits ASAN Khidmet Center

    ASAN service Abiy Ahmed Ali Ethiopia Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev
    Photo
    Efiopiyanın Baş naziri "ASAN xidmət"də olub

    Latest News

    18:39
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Ethiopia discuss joint AI cooperation initiatives

    ICT
    18:24

    Tokayev, Vučić reach agreements on expanding bilateral economic relations

    Region
    18:15

    Ethiopian PM visits Alat Free Economic Zone

    Foreign policy
    18:12
    Photo

    Ethiopian Prime Minister visits ASAN Khidmet Center

    Foreign policy
    18:08

    Azerbaijan targets 9.2% tourism share in non‑oil GDP by 2030

    Tourism
    18:02

    SOCAR, BP sign Caspian seismic research agreement

    Energy
    17:57

    Javidan Huseynov appointed Azerbaijan's ambassador to Bahrain

    Foreign policy
    17:57

    Azerbaijan plans to establish Tourism Development Fund

    Tourism
    17:49

    Baku negotiating visa-free deals with friendly nations to boost tourism

    Tourism
    All News Feed