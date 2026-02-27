TURKPA chief meets with Lithuanian deputy FM to mull development of cooperation

Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) Ambassador Ramil Hasan met with Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania Taurimas Valys, in Vilnius, within an official visit to the country, Report informs, citing the TURKPA.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of cooperation between the OTS and the Baltic countries, the use of the capabilities of the OTS and TURKPA in raising existing relations to a new level in this direction, the special role that the Baltic countries and the Baltic Assembly can play in the relations between the European Union and the Turkic States, as well as future economic and political cooperation, energy projects, the possibility of utilizing a joint transport corridor, and other related matters.

In the course of the discussions, Ambassador Ramil Hasan proposed further elevating the relations established with the Baltic Assembly in 2011 to a higher level and signing a Cooperation Protocol in the future regarding the development of relations between the Baltic Assembly, the OTS, and TURKPA. The secretary general particularly emphasized the importance of Lithuania in this regard.

Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Omer Kocaman, Member of the TURKPA Commission on Legal Affairs and International Relations and Azerbaijani MP Javanshir Feyziyev also took art in the meeting.