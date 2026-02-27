Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    TURKPA chief meets with Lithuanian deputy FM to mull development of cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 27 February, 2026
    • 12:02
    TURKPA chief meets with Lithuanian deputy FM to mull development of cooperation

    Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) Ambassador Ramil Hasan met with Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania Taurimas Valys, in Vilnius, within an official visit to the country, Report informs, citing the TURKPA.

    During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of cooperation between the OTS and the Baltic countries, the use of the capabilities of the OTS and TURKPA in raising existing relations to a new level in this direction, the special role that the Baltic countries and the Baltic Assembly can play in the relations between the European Union and the Turkic States, as well as future economic and political cooperation, energy projects, the possibility of utilizing a joint transport corridor, and other related matters.

    In the course of the discussions, Ambassador Ramil Hasan proposed further elevating the relations established with the Baltic Assembly in 2011 to a higher level and signing a Cooperation Protocol in the future regarding the development of relations between the Baltic Assembly, the OTS, and TURKPA. The secretary general particularly emphasized the importance of Lithuania in this regard.

    Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Omer Kocaman, Member of the TURKPA Commission on Legal Affairs and International Relations and Azerbaijani MP Javanshir Feyziyev also took art in the meeting.

    TURKPA chief meets with Lithuanian deputy FM to mull development of cooperation
    TURKPA chief meets with Lithuanian deputy FM to mull development of cooperation

    TURKPA Lithuania Ramil Hasan OTS Baltic Assembly
    Photo
    TÜRKPA və Baltik Assambleyası arasında əməkdaşlıq protokolunun imzalanması təklif olunub
    Photo
    Генсек ТЮРКПА предложил подписать протокол о сотрудничестве с Балтийской Ассамблеей

    Latest News

    12:39

    Ombudsman's Office stresses continuous attention to Azerbaijani citizens' rights in Russia

    Foreign policy
    12:33
    Photo

    Int'l conference underway in Baku to mark 100th anniversary of First Turkological Congress

    Domestic policy
    12:29

    Oil sales under US-Venezuela deal expected to reach $2B by February-end

    Other countries
    12:21

    UK orders review into Epstein's use of RAF bases

    Other countries
    12:12

    Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency outlines activities for WUF13

    Tourism
    12:02
    Photo

    TURKPA chief meets with Lithuanian deputy FM to mull development of cooperation

    Foreign policy
    11:50

    Netflix drops bid for Warner Bros, clearing way for Paramount takeover

    Interesting
    11:34

    Edlam Yemeru: WUF13 to become platform for discussing global housing crisis

    Infrastructure
    11:32

    Baku unveils booking platform for WUF13

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed