Ombudsman's Office stresses continuous attention to Azerbaijani citizens' rights in Russia
Foreign policy
- 27 February, 2026
- 12:39
The issue of violations of the rights of Azerbaijani citizens in Russia remains under the constant attention of Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva, said Aydin Safikhanli, staff head at the Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office, during a meeting of the Human Rights Committee of the Milli Majlis while discussing the Ombudsman's 2025 annual report.
He noted that the Ombudsman maintains close contact with her Russian counterpart on this matter.
"Within the framework of cooperation with the Russian side, in cases where the rights of our citizens or persons of Azerbaijani origin are violated, prompt action is taken and the necessary assistance is provided within the mandate," he said.
