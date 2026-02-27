Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Ombudsman's Office stresses continuous attention to Azerbaijani citizens' rights in Russia

    Foreign policy
    • 27 February, 2026
    • 12:39
    Ombudsman's Office stresses continuous attention to Azerbaijani citizens' rights in Russia

    The issue of violations of the rights of Azerbaijani citizens in Russia remains under the constant attention of Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva, said Aydin Safikhanli, staff head at the Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office, during a meeting of the Human Rights Committee of the Milli Majlis while discussing the Ombudsman's 2025 annual report.

    He noted that the Ombudsman maintains close contact with her Russian counterpart on this matter.

    "Within the framework of cooperation with the Russian side, in cases where the rights of our citizens or persons of Azerbaijani origin are violated, prompt action is taken and the necessary assistance is provided within the mandate," he said.

    Azerbaijan Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva Milli Majlis
    Ombudsman Aparatı: Rusiyada Azərbaycan vətəndaşlarının hüquqlarının müdafiəsi daim diqqətdədir
    Омбудсмен Азербайджана держит на контроле вопросы защиты прав граждан страны в России

    Latest News

    14:03

    Sec.-Gen. of Italian Energy Council: Co-op with Azerbaijan strengthens energy supply security

    Energy
    13:56

    Azerbaijan and Ethiopia to cooperate within COP32 framework

    Foreign policy
    13:48

    Kazakh, Serbian presidents hold talks in Astana

    Region
    13:45

    Azerbaijan adds 167 threats to cybersecurity catalogue

    ICT
    13:37

    Horadiz-Aghband railway project nears completion

    Infrastructure
    13:30

    About dozen FBI staff who worked on Trump documents case fired over 2 days

    Other countries
    13:23

    President Ilham Aliyev holds expanded meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister

    Foreign policy
    12:48

    Abiy Ahmed Ali: Ethiopia, Azerbaijan agreed to deepen partnership

    Foreign policy
    12:45

    Turkish Deputy Minister: Baku scientific conference vital for Turkic world

    Education and science
    All News Feed