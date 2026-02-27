President Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister of Ethiopia
Foreign policy
- 27 February, 2026
- 11:04
On February 27, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a one-on-one meeting with Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, according to Report.
