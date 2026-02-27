US offers $10M reward for information leading to arrest of Mexican Sinaloa Cartel bosses

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    The US State Department said Thursday that it would pay up to $10 million for information leading to the arrests or convictions of two brothers identified as leaders of Mexico"s Sinaloa cartel in the state of Baja California, which includes Tijuana, Report informs referring to The Washington Post.

    The reward offer came the same day that authorities announced a new indictment against Rene Arzate Garcia, 42, known as "La Rana" ("The Frog"). He was initially charged with drug crimes in San Diego. The superseding indictment includes charges of conspiracy, narcoterrorism and material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

    The US is offering $5 million each for information on Rene Arzate Garcia and Alfonso Arzate Garcia, 52, known as "Aquiles" ("Achilles"). Their whereabouts are unknown.

    "As controllers of a critical trafficking node in Tijuana at the US border, the Arzate-Garcia brothers have become key essential components of the cartel"s command-and-control structure," the State Department said. "Their control of the Tijuana Plaza offers the Sinaloa Cartel a tactical advantage in maintaining dominance over rival organizations, ensuring no interruption to the busiest border crossing in the Western Hemisphere."

    California"s border with Mexico has been a battleground between the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels.

