On February 26, Prime Minister Ali Asadov chaired a meeting of Azerbaijan's Economic Council, Report informs.

The agenda included detailed discussions on key concerns raised by entrepreneurs regarding the judicial and legal framework, as well as public procurement procedures.

Reports on the agenda items were presented by Natig Amirov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, and Khagani Mammadov, Chairman of the Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan.

Members of the Economic Council and invitees, including Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov, Minister of Justice Farid Ahmadov, Chairman of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control Elnur Baghirov, also delivered remarks on the agenda issues.

In conclusion, the meeting participants adopted the decisions on the issues discussed, with instructions given to the relevant bodies.