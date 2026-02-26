Ilham Aliyev: We must and will always be strong so that such tragedies do not happen again

"We must and will always be strong so that such tragedies do not happen again," Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated at a meeting with representatives of the Khojaly district community as part of the opening ceremony of the Khojaly Genocide Memorial in Khojaly town on February 26, Report informs.

"I said during the Patriotic War, when our cities and villages were being bombed by the Armenian state, that we are Azerbaijanis, that we are waging and will continue to wage war based on the rules of war. Unlike the Armenians, we never waged war against innocent and unarmed civilians, and this has made our people even greater. Today, the respect for our people and state stems, among other things, precisely from this. At that time, I said that we would exact our revenge on the battlefield - and we did. The blood of all martyrs has been avenged, and this is at least a certain consolation for their relatives and loved ones. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace! We will cherish their dear memory in our hearts forever. We will never forget the Khojaly genocide or other war crimes committed against us by the Armenian state. We must and will always be strong so that such tragedies do not happen again," the head of state noted.