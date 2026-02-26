A memorial event titled "Elegy of Eternal Echoes" was held at Grote Kerk, one of the oldest churches in the Netherlands, dedicated to the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Azerbaijan's Embassy in the Netherlands told Report.

The event was attended by representatives of Dutch state institutions, parliament, the accredited diplomatic corps, as well as political, social, cultural, and academic circles.

Azerbaijan"s Ambassador to the Netherlands, Mammad Ahmadzada, stated that the erection of the first monument in Europe dedicated to the Khojaly genocide in The Hague demonstrates the Netherlands" respect for historical memory, solidarity with the Azerbaijani people, and the humanitarian and cultural ties between the two countries.

Director of the chamber ensemble, I Bricconcello, maestro Pierluigi Ruggiero, emphasized that for 15 years the ensemble has served as a cultural bridge between Azerbaijan and Europe, conveying Azerbaijani realities to European society through the language of music.