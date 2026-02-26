Polish, Armenian PMs discuss Yerevan–Baku peace process

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, during a meeting in Warsaw with Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan, discussed the peace process between Yerevan and Baku, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

    The talks also addressed the progress of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project, as well as the future development of Armenia–EU cooperation.

    Donald Tusk emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation with Armenia in the fields of economy, infrastructure, security, education, and science, and confirmed his interest in deepening interaction on international platforms, particularly within the European Union (EU) framework.

    Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the significance of developing multi‑sectoral cooperation and stressed the importance of strengthening trade and economic relations. The sides also discussed several issues related to the implementation of joint programs.

    Tusk və Paşinyan İrəvanla Bakı arasında sülh prosesini müzakirə ediblər
    Туск и Пашинян обсудили мирный процесс между Ереваном и Баку

