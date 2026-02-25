Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Region
    • 25 February, 2026
    • 15:55
    Fuat Oktay: Region tired of Russia-Ukraine war

    Türkiye advocates a swift end to the war between Russia and Ukraine, but some actors are interested in prolonging the fighting, Fuat Oktay, chairman of the Turkish Parliament's Foreign Relations Committee, said in a conversation with journalists in Baku, Report informs.

    "Ankara advocates a swift end to hostilities. The war has entered its fifth year, and the entire region is tired of this confrontation. We want the war to end, but unfortunately, there are other actors who do not want it to end," Fuat Oktay noted.

    Oktay also emphasized that Türkiye intends to continue supporting efforts to advance the negotiation process between Kyiv and Moscow, whether in a trilateral format mediated by Washington or in Istanbul under the auspices of Ankara.

    Fuat Oktay: Rusiya-Ukrayna müharibəsinin bitməsini istəməyən qüvvələr var
    Фуат Октай: Регион устал от войны России и Украины

