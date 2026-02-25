Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Fuat Oktay outlines importance of Azerbaijan-Armenia trade relations

    Foreign policy
    • 25 February, 2026
    • 15:48
    Fuat Oktay outlines importance of Azerbaijan-Armenia trade relations

    The transportation of wheat from Kazakhstan and Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan, as well as the launch of trade relations with Yerevan, reflects the brotherly country's self-confidence, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Fuat Oktay said in a statement to journalists, Report informs.

    According to him, Azerbaijan has already begun to gradually implement the envisaged peace agreement with Armenia in practice, even before its formal signing and without assuming legal obligations.

    "This is a very important indicator and demonstrates Azerbaijan's self-confidence," Oktay noted.

    Fuad Oktay Azərbaycan-Ermənistan ticarət əlaqələrinin əhəmiyyətindən danışıb
    Фуат Октай: Баку приступил к реализации договоренностей с Ереваном до подписания мирного соглашения

