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    Yemen urges UNDP to take action against Houthi landmines in residential areas

    Other countries
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 19:08
    Yemen urges UNDP to take action against Houthi landmines in residential areas

    Yemen's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to take urgent action to stop the Houthis from planting landmines in populated areas across the country.

    According to Al Jazeera, cited by Report, the ministry condemned the continued widespread and indiscriminate planting of landmines, particularly in villages and other populated areas, holding the Houthis fully responsible for the humanitarian consequences of such actions.

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