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    Novak: Attacks on oil refineries will not affect fuel market

    Energy
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 18:44
    Novak: Attacks on oil refineries will not affect fuel market

    Attacks on Russian oil refineries are not expected to affect the supply of fuel needed to meet domestic market demand, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said, according to Russian media, cited by Report.

    "We are taking all necessary measures to increase production and refining volumes. Refineries have now completed maintenance work, and imports are also being secured. All these measures allow us to ensure adequate supplies to the market," he said.

    According to Novak, three oil refineries and one petrochemical complex in Russia's Samara Region were attacked overnight on October 30.

    Earlier, Russian media reported that gasoline and diesel shortages had been observed since early summer amid drone attacks on Russian oil refineries. Some filling stations introduced restrictions on fuel sales. To ensure domestic supplies, the authorities restricted fuel exports and arranged imports of petroleum products.

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