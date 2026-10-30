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    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss strengthening allied ties

    Foreign policy
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 18:26
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss strengthening allied ties

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov was received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) summit in Ankara.

    The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Report that the meeting addressed the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye and emphasized the importance of strengthening the allied ties between the two countries.

    The sides also exchanged views on expanding cooperation within the OTS, strengthening unity and solidarity across the Turkic world, and discussing regional issues of mutual interest.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Recep Tayyip Erdogan Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations
    Azərbaycan və Türkiyə arasında müttəfiqlik əlaqələrinin gücləndirilməsi müzakirə olunub
    Азербайджан и Турция обсудили укрепление союзнических связей
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