Eni announces start of gas production at Maha field offshore Indonesia
Energy
- 30 October, 2026
- 18:24
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Italian energy company Eni has announced the start of gas production at the Maha field offshore Indonesia, Report informs citing a company statement.
"Eni announces the start of gas production at the Maha field in the Kutei Basin offshore Indonesia just 21 months after the final investment decision (FID)," reads the statement.
The company noted that the field is capable of producing approximately 7 million cubic meters of gas per day. Following primary processing at the production facility, part of the gas will be transported via pipeline to Indonesia's domestic market, while another part will go to international markets.
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