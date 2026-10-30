Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Road to Victory

    Eni announces start of gas production at Maha field offshore Indonesia

    Energy
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 18:24
    Eni announces start of gas production at Maha field offshore Indonesia

    Italian energy company Eni has announced the start of gas production at the Maha field offshore Indonesia, Report informs citing a company statement.

    "Eni announces the start of gas production at the Maha field in the Kutei Basin offshore Indonesia just 21 months after the final investment decision (FID)," reads the statement.

    The company noted that the field is capable of producing approximately 7 million cubic meters of gas per day. Following primary processing at the production facility, part of the gas will be transported via pipeline to Indonesia's domestic market, while another part will go to international markets.

    Eni Italy Indonesia Gas production
    Итальянская Eni начала добычу газа на месторождении Маха в Индонезии
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    19:23
    Mossad joins probe into possible foreign interference in Israeli elections
    Other countries
    19:14
    Hidayat Heydarov wins bronze at Grand Slam tournament
    Individual sports
    19:08
    Yemen urges UNDP to take action against Houthi landmines in residential areas
    Other countries
    19:00
    Photo
    Ali Asadov and Irakli Kobakhidze attend opening of hotel in Tbilisi
    Tourism
    18:57
    Photo
    Spain crowned FIFA U-15 World Cup champions in Baku
    Football
    18:44
    Novak: Attacks on oil refineries will not affect fuel market
    Energy
    18:39
    Photo
    Traditional charity Autumn Festival – Harvest Day held at ADA School
    Education and science
    18:26
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss strengthening allied ties
    Foreign policy
    18:24
    Eni announces start of gas production at Maha field offshore Indonesia
    Energy
    All News Feed